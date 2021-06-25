Kurulus: Osman’s season two finale gets mixed reactions

The season two finale of Turkish historical serial Kurulus: Osman’s has received mixed reactions from viewers.

The show tells the story of Osman Bey, who is the son of Ertuğrul and founder of the Ottoman Empire, battling against the Byzantium and Mongols in the Karacahisar Castle.

Some social media users, in their reaction on the final episode, gave positive verdicts while some were disappointed.

کورلش عثمان سیزن 2 کا End بہت پیارا تھا

عثمان نے جنگ جیتی

عثمان کے گھر 🏡 بیٹھا پیدا ہوا

بالا اور مالہون خاتون میں دوستی ہوئی

اور سب سے بڑی خبر بالا بھی امید سے

اور جو سب سے برا ہوا وہ گوکتوگ کے ساتھ زویا نے پیار کا فراڈ کیا

امید ہے اگلا سیزن اس سے پیارا ہو گا #KurulusOsman pic.twitter.com/X7VywAKvD9 — Rashid Ali Chand Blouch (@Chandwrites786) June 25, 2021

So I have to wait for a long time to see next season of Kurulus Osman. 😥 — ‏معاذ احمد قریشی (@QURESHI_2576016) June 25, 2021

Season 2 completed ❤️

Anxiously Waiting for season 3 #KurulusOsman https://t.co/Hg9H0O8MC3 — Osama Qureshi (@osama_speaks) June 24, 2021

Aaas salamu alayakum. Really Excellent Effort bi Mr Bozdag And all Actors And Actress in kurulus osman 2.All they best for next season Nikola Acting is best — Mohammed Salauddin Quraishi (@Mohamme73067674) June 24, 2021

There were viewers who called for the cancellation of the show due to its confusing and recycled storylines.

Hopefully they don’t make another season of Kurulus Osman



Season one was great as were the five seasons of Ertugrul



But it’s all been done to death now. Recycled stories, predictable storylines and just the same stuff repeated



The finale for season two was lame as well — Organised_Chao5 (@Organised_Chao5) June 25, 2021

man i dont know i’m losing my brain cells, why tf did turhan alp have to die within a few episodes 🤦🏿‍♂️ anyway, looking forward to a better season 3 unless bozdag ruins it aswell #kurulusosman — jd (@burhan7ii) June 24, 2021

No matter what S2>>>S1

Except for first few epis of S1 the rest was so boring esp after that corona break,Balgay & Sophia characters started off so well but ended just horribly 😐Nicola will always be superior to them all👊#kurulusosman — Atifa🍁 (@AtifaIslam) June 24, 2021

Season 1 of Kurulus Osman was average, basic, predictable & repetitive story lines from Ertugrul series. Season 2 was much better but again disappointing and average at best. — Hâce Haçaturyan Usta Xasan 🇳🇱 (@lxmx92) June 24, 2021

Burak Özçivit, who plays the leading role of Osman Bey, shared the poster of season finale on Instagram on Thursday.

He said that a fine job was done by everyone who was associated with the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed the media industry to air Turkish shows.

The programs have been praised for its portrayal of historical figures from the Muslim world who have been framed as role models for Pakistani youths.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.