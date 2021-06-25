Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Entertainment

Kurulus: Osman’s season two finale gets mixed reactions

Episode has left fans divided about the show

Posted: Jun 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Kurulusosmanatv/Twitter

The season two finale of Turkish historical serial Kurulus: Osman’s has received mixed reactions from viewers.

The show tells the story of Osman Bey, who is the son of Ertuğrul and founder of the Ottoman Empire, battling against the Byzantium and Mongols in the Karacahisar Castle.

Some social media users, in their reaction on the final episode, gave positive verdicts while some were disappointed.

There were viewers who called for the cancellation of the show due to its confusing and recycled storylines.

Burak Özçivit, who plays the leading role of Osman Bey, shared the poster of season finale on Instagram on Thursday.

He said that a fine job was done by everyone who was associated with the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed the media industry to air Turkish shows.

The programs have been praised for its portrayal of historical figures from the Muslim world who have been framed as role models for Pakistani youths.

