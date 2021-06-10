Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’

Actor Kubra Khan is done with people calling her by the wrong name.

During an Ask Away session on Instagram, one of her followers tried to be cheeky and asked: “Yeh Cobra nam kisne rakha tha..??” (who named you Cobra?)

Kubra was quick to give a befitting reply to the troll.

“You might find it funny but it is not,” Kubra said. Firstly, it is Kubra and not Cobra. Secondly, it means great, said Kubra. Lastly, she told the troll to have some respect since Kubra was the name of Imam Hussain’s (AS) eldest daughter.

Kubra Khan is a British-Pakistani actor known for her roles in movies Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, and drama serial Alif.