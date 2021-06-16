Komal Aziz doesn’t find Pakistani actors inspiring

Actor Komal Aziz had a Q&A session on Instagram in which she said there’s nothing inspiring about Pakistani actors, including herself.

“No one,” responded Komal when asked who she cites as her inspiration from the industry. She then went on to question if it’s the looks or the ability of Pakistani Pakistani actors to endorse anything for money that should be a source of inspiration for others.

“This criticism is for me as well,” she remarked. “My biggest inspiration is Edhi sahab, Adeeb Rizvi, and all such philanthropists. All the people who help humanity without posting it on Instagram.”

In response to another question, Komal opened up on her struggles and shared the secrets to her strength.

“All the difficulties I faced in my life,” she said. “Surviving in a patriarchal society without a brother. Losing my father to a terminal illness.” Komal struggled and received an education despite not having enough money, she added.

The actor had some advice for her younger fans as well.

“Try going to a good university abroad if you can,” she said. “If you end up going to a local university, please make sure you do lots of internships.” She urged young women to learn a skill that will help them in the long run.

Raaz-e-Ulfat is one of Komal’s most popular dramas.

