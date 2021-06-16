Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Komal Aziz doesn’t find Pakistani actors inspiring

She has some advice for young women

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Komal Aziz

Actor Komal Aziz had a Q&A session on Instagram in which she said there’s nothing inspiring about Pakistani actors, including herself.

“No one,” responded Komal when asked who she cites as her inspiration from the industry. She then went on to question if it’s the looks or the ability of Pakistani Pakistani actors to endorse anything for money that should be a source of inspiration for others. 

Photo: Instagram/Komal Aziz

“This criticism is for me as well,” she remarked. “My biggest inspiration is Edhi sahab, Adeeb Rizvi, and all such philanthropists. All the people who help humanity without posting it on Instagram.”

In response to another question, Komal opened up on her struggles and shared the secrets to her strength. 

“All the difficulties I faced in my life,” she said. “Surviving in a patriarchal society without a brother. Losing my father to a terminal illness.” Komal struggled and received an education despite not having enough money, she added.

Photo: Instagram/Komal Aziz

The actor had some advice for her younger fans as well.

“Try going to a good university abroad if you can,” she said. “If you end up going to a local university, please make sure you do lots of internships.” She urged young women to learn a skill that will help them in the long run.

Photo: Instagram/Komal Aziz

Raaz-e-Ulfat is one of Komal’s most popular dramas. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
criticism Komal Aziz Pakistani actors
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her 'Cobra'
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
When Riz Ahmed replaced Fawad Khan in The Reluctant Fundamentalist
When Riz Ahmed replaced Fawad Khan in The Reluctant Fundamentalist
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.