Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has come under fire for demanding INR 120 million to play the role of Sita in an upcoming Hindu mythology film Sita – The Incarnation.

Twitter users accused the Kabhi Khushi and Kabhie Gham star for hurting the sentiments of the religious community.

#BoycottKareenaKhan began trending on Twitter as well. They called for the actor’s replacement for the film.

If Hindus keep their eyes closed to reality today, our children will have to pay the price for it tomorrow !!



Wake up !! pic.twitter.com/KqnnkJ8n7g — Lost Temples™ (@LostTemple7) June 12, 2021

#Boycott_Kareena_Khan #boycottkareenakapoor



She doesn’t have the character to play the sacred role of #Sita



Don’t even take her for the role of #kikayei — Dr S Himesh#BoycottChineseProducts (@HIMESH_SS) June 13, 2021

We don’t want her as sita Mata#boycottkareenakapoor — Aniruddh Deshpande (@Ani_Deshpande8) June 13, 2021

#boycottkareenakapoor Not about money but person playing role of Sita needs to be someone with good character… All the flings and affairs of Mrs Khan are known to the world. It would be shame to cast a person like that for such role. — Gopal Samant (@gopalsamant) June 13, 2021

They also said she was following in the footsteps of her husband Saif Ali Khan, who upset Hindus with his film titled Tandav.

Sita – The Incarnation will tell the story of Ramayana from her point of view. The multi-language film is slated to be released in 2022.

Alaukik Desai, the writer and director, had earlier refused that Kareena was approached for the role.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.