Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film

Social media users blame actor for hurting religious sentiments

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has come under fire for demanding INR 120 million to play the role of Sita in an upcoming Hindu mythology film Sita – The Incarnation.

Twitter users accused the Kabhi Khushi and Kabhie Gham star for hurting the sentiments of the religious community.

#BoycottKareenaKhan began trending on Twitter as well. They called for the actor’s replacement for the film.

They also said she was following in the footsteps of her husband Saif Ali Khan, who upset Hindus with his film titled Tandav.

Sita – The Incarnation will tell the story of Ramayana from her point of view. The multi-language film is slated to be released in 2022.

Alaukik Desai, the writer and director, had earlier refused that Kareena was approached for the role.  

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kareena Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her 'Cobra'
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
When Riz Ahmed replaced Fawad Khan in The Reluctant Fundamentalist
When Riz Ahmed replaced Fawad Khan in The Reluctant Fundamentalist
Rabia Anum calls Iman Ali ‘stupid’ over insensitive transgender remark
Rabia Anum calls Iman Ali ‘stupid’ over insensitive transgender remark
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.