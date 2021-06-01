Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard arrested for cheating, raping woman

Kumar Hegde was arrested by the Mumbai police

Posted: Jun 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

A bodyguard of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been arrested on charges of cheating a woman in Mumbai, Entertainment Times has reported.

A police officer said that a team of Mumbai police and arrested Kumar Hegde from Karnataka.

It was also said that the accused was allegedly in a relationship with the victim, who was hoping to get married to him. He then left the city began living in Heggadahalli.

The First Information Report mentioned that the two were in a live-in relationship. She accused Hegde of forcing them to become physical despite her refusal.

She also said that he borrowed INR50,000 from her by saying that he needed to pay for his sick mother’s treatment but he ran away with the money.

Kangana Ranaut
 
