Juhi Chawla fined INR2m for petition against 5G

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla has been ordered to pay INR2 million after the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition against 5G, NDTV has reported.

Juhi filed the case with two others (Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani), claiming that 5G technology would cause “irreversible damage” to the environment if it became a reality. “No person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to radiation 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today”. Juhi wanted the technology to be tested and “certified safe”.

“It appears that the suit was filed for publicity,” the order stated. “Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated a link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice.”

Juhi’s fans interrupted the hearing by singing her songs. The court has pledged to identify and take action against them.

“Hum, tum aur 5G,” Juhi wrote on Wednesday. “If you think this concerns you in any way, feel free to join our first virtual hearing.”

Twitter erupted into fits following the ruling and was flooded with memes created using Juhi’s own songs and scenes from her popular 1990s movies.

