Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal’s acting skills

Actress said that it was a huge moment for her

Posted: Jun 23, 2021
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Johnny Lever made Pakistani actress Simi Raheal’s day when he praised her acting skills during a video chat.

She shared a screenshot of their interaction on Instagram.

“It is a delightful moment when an Indian film legend calls you to say that he enjoys a character you play,” Simi wrote.

Photo Courtesy: simi_raheal_official/Instagram

The Anaa star thanked him for his words. She said that she is a fan of his as well.

Simi added that the words of the Indian comedy legend mean a lot.

The celebrities shared their opinions on her post in the comments section.

Photo Courtesy: simi_raheal_official/Instagram

Famous YouTuber Raheem Pardesi called her an amazing actress.

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of film maker Mahesh Bhatt, said that it is a joy to see two talented stars get connected by heart.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Johnny Lever Simi Raheal
 
