Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal’s acting skills

Actress said that it was a huge moment for her
Johnny Lever made Pakistani actress Simi Raheal’s day when he praised her acting skills during a video chat.
She shared a screenshot of their interaction on Instagram.
“It is a delightful moment when an Indian film legend calls you to say that he enjoys a character you play,” Simi wrote.
The Anaa star thanked him for his words. She said that she is a fan of his as well.
Simi added that the words of the Indian comedy legend mean a lot.
The celebrities shared their opinions on her post in the comments section.
Famous YouTuber Raheem Pardesi called her an amazing actress.
Pooja Bhatt, daughter of film maker Mahesh Bhatt, said that it is a joy to see two talented stars get connected by heart.