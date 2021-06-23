Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal’s acting skills

Johnny Lever made Pakistani actress Simi Raheal’s day when he praised her acting skills during a video chat.

She shared a screenshot of their interaction on Instagram.

“It is a delightful moment when an Indian film legend calls you to say that he enjoys a character you play,” Simi wrote.

Photo Courtesy: simi_raheal_official/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: simi_raheal_official/Instagram

The Anaa star thanked him for his words. She said that she is a fan of his as well.

Simi added that the words of the Indian comedy legend mean a lot.

The celebrities shared their opinions on her post in the comments section.

Photo Courtesy: simi_raheal_official/Instagram

Famous YouTuber Raheem Pardesi called her an amazing actress.

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of film maker Mahesh Bhatt, said that it is a joy to see two talented stars get connected by heart.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.