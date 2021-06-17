Javeria Saud’s daughter gets creative with emerald hair

One of the best ways to shake off pandemic blues is to experiment with colour and we love what actor Javeria Saud’s daughter Jannat did to her hair.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai star shared a series of her daughter’s pictures on Instagram with bright new locks. The pictures have received thousands of likes. The emerald highlights the high rose in her cheeks and her flawless complexion. Jannat worked the look by adding on funky eye shadow, proving that a little change can go a long way.

Photo Courtesy: javeria_saud_official/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: javeria_saud_official/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: javeria_saud_official/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: javeria_saud_official/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: javeria_saud_official/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: javeria_saud_official/Instagram

One of the easiest ways to lift the spirits and give yourself a temporary makeover is to dye your hair. We think that it is refreshing to see young women experiment with bold colour. Other options in vogue are magenta or russet red and inky blue.

Javeria Saud tied the knot with co-actor and producer Saud Qasmi back in 2005. The couple run the JJS Productions house.

They have two children. Javeria gave birth to Jannat in 2007 and her son Ibrahim was born in 2011.

