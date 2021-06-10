Is Selena Gomez’s beauty brand coming to Pakistan?

American singer Selena Gomez has some good news for makeup enthusiasts in Pakistan.

“We’re going global, besties!” Selena announced, sharing a list of the countries Rare Beauty will be launching in on July 1, 2021.

But Pakistan was not on the list that comprised 22 countries. When a follower questioned if the brand would be launching in Pakistan, Selena’s response came like a ray of hope for people anticipating Rare Beauty.

“Working to get there soon!” she said.

Photo: Instagram/Rare Beauty

Selena’s line comprises fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and makeup. Rare Beauty is the singer’s “stand against unrealistic beauty standards”.

Selena is not the only American singer to have her own beauty line. Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories in 2019.

