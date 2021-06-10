Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Is Selena Gomez’s beauty brand coming to Pakistan?

Rare Beauty is launching in 22 countries next month

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/Rare Beauty

American singer Selena Gomez has some good news for makeup enthusiasts in Pakistan.

“We’re going global, besties!” Selena announced, sharing a list of the countries Rare Beauty will be launching in on July 1, 2021.

But Pakistan was not on the list that comprised 22 countries. When a follower questioned if the brand would be launching in Pakistan, Selena’s response came like a ray of hope for people anticipating Rare Beauty. 

“Working to get there soon!” she said.

Photo: Instagram/Rare Beauty

Selena’s line comprises fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and makeup. Rare Beauty is the singer’s “stand against unrealistic beauty standards”. 

Selena is not the only American singer to have her own beauty line. Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories in 2019. 

