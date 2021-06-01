Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Is Chupke Chupke season two on the cards?

Osman Khalid Butt has the answer

Posted: Jun 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: YouTube/HUM TV

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has responded to rumours about the second season of the highly popular sitcom Chupke Chupke

“A lot of you are asking whether a second season of Chupke Chupke is in the works,” he said. “As of yet, there’s no news or development on that front.”

Photo: Instagram/Osman Khalid Butt

Chupke Chupke started airing in Ramazan and went on to become one of the most liked Ramazan sitcoms, with viewers praising Osman and Ayeza Khan’s chemistry. It attracted criticism, however, for its portrayal of ghar damaads (live-in sons-in-law).

Ali Safina played Mira Sethi’s husband Miskeen, who lives with her family and is constantly let down. Some people said the character reinforced stereotypes as men already find it hard to live with their in-laws due to societal pressures even for genuine reasons.

“If the writer is inspired to write a sequel and the channel’s content heads approve, only then we will get to know, as actors, if anything is happening,” Osman said.

Chupke Chupke starred Osman and Ayeza in the lead, and Mira, Ali and YouTuber Arslan Naseer in supporting roles. It has been written by Saima Akbar Chaudhry. 

