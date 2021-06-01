Minal and Ahsan ‘rock and roll’ at Karachi racetrack

Actor Minal Khan and her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared pictures of their day at the racetrack.

The duo took to Instagram to post pictures of their exciting day on the track.

Photo Courtesy: ahsanmohsinikramofficial/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: ahsanmohsinikramofficial/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: ahsanmohsinikram/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: minalkhan.official/Instagram

Ahsan also shared a video of him driving a race car at Omni Karting Circuit in Karachi’s Korangi.

He is a car enthusiast and regularly posts pictures of himself with classical and modern vehicles on social media.

Minal got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a simple ceremony on May 18 in Karachi. She is one of the most popular actors in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.