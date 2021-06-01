Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Minal and Ahsan ‘rock and roll’ at Karachi racetrack

They share pictures on social media

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: ahsanmohsinikram/Instagram

Actor Minal Khan and her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared pictures of their day at the racetrack.

The duo took to Instagram to post pictures of their exciting day on the track.

Ahsan also shared a video of him driving a race car at Omni Karting Circuit in Karachi’s Korangi.

He is a car enthusiast and regularly posts pictures of himself with classical and modern vehicles on social media.

Minal got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a simple ceremony on May 18 in Karachi. She is one of the most popular actors in Pakistan.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Minal Khan racing
 
