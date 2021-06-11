Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’

Actor Imran Abbas said that it was a memorable moment for him to be in the same picture with veteran celebrities Marina Khan and Shehnaz Sheikh.

In an Instagram post, the Darr Khuda Say star said that the duo have left a tremendous impact on the drama industry.

“What a memorable moment to be with the two icons together,” he wrote. The ladies who wrote their names in the history of Pakistani drama through their unmatched performances in Ankahi, Tanhaiyyan and Dhoop Kinaray in every true sense.”

Photo Courtesy: imranabbas.official/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: imranabbas.official/Instagram

The 38-year-old, calling them living legends, said they were the “powerhouse of talent”.

The picture was taken on the birthday party thrown by Asimyar Tiwana.

Photo Courtesy: asimyar/Instagram

(picture) Shehnaz and Marina have worked together in evergreen projects named Tanhaiyaan and Ankahi. The shows were well received by the audience and are re-run even today.