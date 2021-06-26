Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Iffat Omar shares throwback clip from first ever play

It aired in 1993 on PTV

Posted: Jun 26, 2021



Photo: Instagram/Iffat Omar

Actor Iffat Omar has surprised her fans by sharing a clip from her first ever play Nangey Paon.

“First play Nangey Paon with the late Junaid Jamshed’s brother Humayun Jamshed,” reads the caption.

Nangey Paon aired on PTV in 1993 and is considered a classic. Iffat played the daughter of Rahat Kazmi. The story is about a divorced woman who is trying to bring her daughter up all by herself. Sohail Asghar, Neelma Hasan, Mehak Ali, Saba Hameed and Qazi Wajid were part of the cast.

Nangey Paon was written by Shahid Kazmi. 

Iffat went on to star in many popular dramas, including Mohabbat Aag Si, in which she played the iconic “Aapa Ji”. Her most recent project is Mehar Posh, which featured Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor in the lead. 

Iffat hosts a web talk show as well, Say It All with Iffat Omar. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

