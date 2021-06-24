Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan has sights set on Krrish franchise’s future

Fourth film in the series is yet to be released

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is looking towards the future of the Krrish franchise.

He posted an Instagram video to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Krrish’s release.

“The past is done,” the Filmfare award winner wrote. “Let’s see what the future brings.”

His father Rakesh Roshan, who is the creator, had announced that the fourth installment would be released in Christmas last year. However, it was postponed indefinitely due to different reasons.

The film series began with Koi…Mil Gaya back in 2003. He played the role of Raj, who gets superhuman abilities from an alien.

It was succeeded by Krrish in 2006. The sequel was about Raj’s son Krishna, who inherits the powers of his murdered father. The third film named Krrish 3 was released in 2013.

Prominent stars including Preity Zinta, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivek Oberoi, Johnny Lever and Sharat Saxena have played leading and supporting roles in the franchise.

