Hira Mani's husband is enjoyable like a watermelon

Actor expresses her love through series of Instagram posts

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: hiramaniofficial/Instagram

Listen to the story
Hira Mani has said that her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh is enjoyable like a watermelon. The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor posted a picture of herself with her husband, who is known by his stage name Mani, on Instagram. "Tum mujhey watermelon ki tarha mazay kay lagtay hou." (I see you as enjoyable as a watermelon). The post has at least 155,531 likes and 1,066 replies. Hira, who was praised for her singing in the first edition of Kashmir Beats, also shared a video of Mani reciting a love song. She wrote, "You complete me." Hira tied the knot with Salman at 19 years of age and the function was held back in 2008. They have appeared in several projects together. They have two sons named Muzammil and Ibrahim.   
Hira Mani has said that her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh is enjoyable like a watermelon.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor posted a picture of herself with her husband, who is known by his stage name Mani, on Instagram.

Tum mujhey watermelon ki tarha mazay kay lagtay hou.” (I see you as enjoyable as a watermelon).

The post has at least 155,531 likes and 1,066 replies.

Hira, who was praised for her singing in the first edition of Kashmir Beats, also shared a video of Mani reciting a love song.

She wrote, “You complete me.”

Hira tied the knot with Salman at 19 years of age and the function was held back in 2008. They have appeared in several projects together.

They have two sons named Muzammil and Ibrahim.

