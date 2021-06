Actor Hira Mani has called herself the “mother” of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

The actor made the crude remark on a Twitter post that compared their looks.

Photo Courtesy: hiramaniofficial/Instagram

She even went on to ask who Kaif was.

Hira has worked in several projects, including Jab We Wed, Sun Yaara, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Thays, Do Bol, Ghalati and Kashf.

