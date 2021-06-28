Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly

She gives a tour of her house on YouTube

Juggun Kazim recently posted a video on YouTube in which she gives a tour of her luxurious house. One of its coolest features is an elevator.

She explained that not everyone is able to climb stairs and this is why a house should be inclusive for the elderly and differently abled people. Installing an elevator was expensive but it was worth the money, the actress says.

You can see a lot of great art in the house since she is an avid collector. She also shows off her open library.

Watch the full video to get the tour.

