Hareem Shah confirms she’s tied the knot with PPP leader

TikToker will share the details soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah, one of Pakistan’s most popular TikTokers, is now married to a Pakistan People’s Party leader, she has confirmed to Geo.

Reports were circulating of Hareem tying the knot for many days, but she chose not to respond to them until today, Monday. She uploaded a number of photos of her in bridal outfits as well last week.

Hareem has not given away the details, but she has promised to share more about her marriage and husband with her fans soon.

The TikToker had sent social media into a frenzy after posting a photo of her hands a few days ago, flaunting a diamond ring. There was speculation that it was from her engagement.

Hareem deleted the post, however, shortly after.

