Hania Aamir called out for ‘indecent’ video

Actor Hania Aamir has topped Twitter trends in Pakistan after a video showing her with producer Wajahat Rauf’s son went viral.

The video shows the actor singing along to Hasan Raheem’s Arzu while lying with Aashir Wajahat. Soon after it went viral, people started calling Hania Aamir out for “indecency and vulgarity”. It is not clear whether Hania posted the video on Instagram, because it is no longer available but is being widely shared on Twitter.

Many people accused Hania of seeking attention and said they have “lost respect” for her.

Others defended the actor, saying that Hania often posts fun videos showing herself enjoying with her friends. They commented that trolls are always trying to bring her down and “ruin her happiness”.

Another reason for Hania being the top trend is an Instagram live video. It shows her expressing sudden shock while reading comments from fans. Some people are saying that Hania ended the session after she saw a follower in an inappropriate act, but others argue that the video is fake, requesting people not to share it.

They have called for an action to prevent such untoward instances even if the video is fake.

Hania responded to the criticism by saying: “Just saw some people commenting disgusting things. So [I] just wanted to come here and remind my beautiful following to always choose love over hate.”

