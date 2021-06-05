Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir called out for ‘indecent’ video

It shows her with filmmaker Wajahat Rauf’s son

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Actor Hania Aamir has topped Twitter trends in Pakistan after a video showing her with producer Wajahat Rauf’s son went viral.

The video shows the actor singing along to Hasan Raheem’s Arzu while lying with Aashir Wajahat. Soon after it went viral, people started calling Hania Aamir out for “indecency and vulgarity”. It is not clear whether Hania posted the video on Instagram, because it is no longer available but is being widely shared on Twitter.

Many people accused Hania of seeking attention and said they have “lost respect” for her.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Others defended the actor, saying that Hania often posts fun videos showing herself enjoying with her friends. They commented that trolls are always trying to bring her down and “ruin her happiness”.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Another reason for Hania being the top trend is an Instagram live video. It shows her expressing sudden shock while reading comments from fans. Some people are saying that Hania ended the session after she saw a follower in an inappropriate act, but others argue that the video is fake, requesting people not to share it.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

They have called for an action to prevent such untoward instances even if the video is fake.

Hania responded to the criticism by saying: “Just saw some people commenting disgusting things. So [I] just wanted to come here and remind my beautiful following to always choose love over hate.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aashir wajahat Hania Aamir Hania Amir indecent video
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Ayeza names the celebrity she can't wait to work with
Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with
Hania Aamir called out for ‘indecent’ video
Hania Aamir called out for ‘indecent’ video
Mahira Khan regrets 'cheating' on her first love
Mahira Khan regrets ‘cheating’ on her first love
Ekta Kapoor thanks Areeba Habib for 'love across the border'
Ekta Kapoor thanks Areeba Habib for ‘love across the border’
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Minal and Ahsan 'rock and roll' at Karachi racetrack
Minal and Ahsan ‘rock and roll’ at Karachi racetrack
Nida Yasir suggests 'watermelon diet' for losing weight
Nida Yasir suggests ‘watermelon diet’ for losing weight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.