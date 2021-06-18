Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Gigi Hadid on challenges of raising a mixed-race child

She welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid has opened up on her pregnancy during the pandemic and her daughter Khai’s upbringing in a multi-ethnic household.

“We [Zayn and I] think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us,” Gigi said. “But it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves.”

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby girl on September 24, 2019. Her Arabic name Khai, which means “the chosen one”, was revealed in January. The pandemic allowed her to experience parenthood the way she wanted.

The model said that their daughter’s upbringing is an important discussion since she comes from a multi-ethnic background herself (Gigi’s mother Yolanda is Dutch and father Mohamed Palestinian).

“I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities,” Gigi said. “But I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations, and see where she comes from [with] it, without us putting that onto her.” How Gigi’s daughter takes her mixed race is what the model is excited about, she added.

Gigi and her sister Bella have been vocal about the Palestine-Israel crisis, protesting against Israel’s atrocities on both social media and streets. “In certain situations, I feel, or I’m made to feel, that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage.”

She chose to keep her pregnancy private due to COVID-19 and the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter protests, which she wanted to use her social media influence for.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
daughter Khai Gigi Hadid zayn malik
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the 'rudest' actor
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the ‘rudest’ actor
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Marriage isn't the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Marriage isn’t the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.