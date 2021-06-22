Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Entertainment

Watch: Action-packed trailer of new G.I. Joe movie

It will release in July this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: IGN/Twitter

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer of the upcoming movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

It tells the background of the ninja agent Snake Eyes who goes on to join the special missions force.

Henry Golding will star as Snake Eyes while Andrew Koji will play the role of Tommy/Storm Shadow. The cast also includes Úrsula Corberó from the hit show Le Casa de Papel (Money Heist) along with Samara Weaving.

It will be the third installment of the G. I. Joe series with The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation being the other two.

The action flick, directed by Robert Schwentke, is scheduled to be released in July this year.

G.I. Joe Snake Eyes
 
