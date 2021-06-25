Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Feroze Khan’s selfie with aeronautical engineer selling juice melts hearts

I love such people, the actor says

Posted: Jun 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Feroze Khan

Actor Feroze Khan’s selfie with Abdul Malik, an aeronautical engineer now selling juice in Karachi, has gone viral.

“So I met the engineer that studied aeronautical engineering in China and ended up working on a juice stall here,” Feroze wrote, sharing a photo with Malik. “What a beefed-up guy with a charismatic personality and a bright hopeful smile.”

The story of Abdul Malik went viral last week and was picked up by several news outlets as well as vloggers. He had high hopes when he returned from China after obtaining his degree, but due to lack of jobs Malik was forced to set up a watermelon juice stall to make ends meet. 

“I love such people!” Feroze said. “I wish all you strugglers out there nothing but the best.”

The photo has received over 280,000 likes. 

Abdul Malik grew up and received primary education in Dubai. He said he had difficulty finding a job because he had no referrals. “I have been struggling for seven years.”

Malik has named his stall “Mohabbat ka Sharbat” (the syrup of love).

