Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Feroze Khan, Dua Lipa are ‘proud’ of Riz Ahmed

Riz announced fellowships for Muslim storytellers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Feroze Khan

Celebrities are lauding British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed for his initiative to improve Muslim representation in Hollywood films. 

“Get ready for you to be called tablighi (missionary) and what not,” Feroze Khan said. “But don’t stop, bro, proud.” 

Photo: Instagram

Last week, Riz announced $25,000 fellowships for Muslim filmmakers and said that Muslims are either invisible in Hollywood films or villains. Riz has collaborated with Pillars Fund, USC Annenberg, and Ford Foundation. 

“So proud of you, Riz, for exposing how Muslims are missing and stereotyped in top movies,” British singer Dua Lipa said. “It’s time for the film industry to change.”

Photo: Instagram/Dua Lipa

Only 1.65% of 8,965 speaking characters were played by Muslims between 2017 and 2019, according to the study. Muslim women have a very low representation, with the ratio of male characters to female being 175 to 1.

Of 200 films, 181 had no Muslim characters at all.

A negative and violent depiction of Muslims has been prevalent in Hollywood. About one-third of Muslim characters are violent, and more than half are victims of violence. Only one Muslim character was found to be with a disability.

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim actor to have won a lead actor Oscar nomination for his performance in Sound of Metal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dua Lipa Feroze Khan Hollywood Muslims Riz Ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her 'Cobra'
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.