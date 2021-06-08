Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her

The director said she was difficult to work with

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Actor Feroze Khan has come to Alizeh Shah’s defence after director Yasir Nawaz and his wife Nida Yasir said she was difficult to work with.

“Yasir had difficulty working with Alizeh Shah,” Nida said on Time Out with Ahsan Khan.

“The chemistry didn’t quite build up.”

Yasir and Alizeh played a married couple in the 2020 drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

“I was disturbed during acting,” Yasir said.

Asked about the reasons, Yasir said there were several and that he didn’t enjoy it and even regretted taking up the project.

The dirctor remarked one has to keep their personal life at bay while shooting and be in the character.

He said the drama was doing well and the producers suggested increasing the number of its episodes too.

“I begged them and said ‘you can decrease them if you want but I won’t increase’,” Yasir said.

But Feroze Khan defended Alizeh Shah, sharing his own experiences with bullies when he started out in the industry.

Photo: Instagram/Feroze Khan

“I’ve worked with Alizeh Shah,” he said. “It was great working with her.”

It takes time for a person to stand on their own and learn their way, he added.

“Such well-grown artists naming and shaming such a new kid who could be dealing with any emotional low,” he remarked.

“Not cool!”

