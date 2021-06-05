Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Fawad Khan to star in Disney’s Ms Marvel

Series will feature Marvel’s first Muslim heroine

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Gulf News

Actor Fawad Khan’s fans are rejoicing after reports started circulating of him starring in Ms Marvel by Disney+.

“He’s [Fawad Khan] is listed on the show’s official IMDB page,” BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted. “Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast, too.”

Marvel has yet to confirm if Fawad has been roped in for the show.

Ms Marvel will comprise six episodes, three of which will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. 

It is a story of a Pakistani-American girl named Kamala Khan growing up in New Jersey. She dreams of joining her superheroes, such as Captain Marvel, to protect society from evil. With her unnatural ability to change her size and shape, Ms Marvel tries to make the world a better place.

Ms Marvel will feature the first onscreen Muslim heroine in the franchise, played by Canadian actor Iman Vellani.

The series is expected to hit the screen this year.

