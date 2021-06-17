Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Famous Gujranwala YouTuber arrested for harassing women

Police said they cannot let him misbehave with women for followers

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

A man has been arrested for harassing women for “prank” videos. Khan Ali from Gujranwala posted a video on YouTube in which he would harass women for not wearing a dupatta.

A user named Sadaf Alvi tweeted, “This man has been harassing Pakistani women on roads and public places, for not wearing a headscarf. He has been doing it for months and then he posts their videos on the internet without their knowledge or consent. He is doing this to enforce Islam.”

She added, “His videos of harassing women have been on the internet for months but this person is still free to harass more women and post their videos on the internet. Is this not a crime? Who will identify him and arrest him and protect Pakistani women?”

The YouTuber is behind bars now and according to the police, a case has been filed against him. “We cannot let him misbehave with women for the sake of subscribers and views”, said Saddar SP Abdul Wahab.CPO Gujranwala tweeted that the man has been arrested.

Khan, who runs an account called ‘velle loog khan ali’, has 300,000 followers on Facebook and more than three million subscribers on YouTube. He says he would make these videos to increase his followers on social media, adding that he wants to apologize to everyone. The police have said that he will be presented in court on Friday for remand.

