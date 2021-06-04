Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

F9: The Fast Saga dominates American box office

Vin Diesel starrer earned estimated $70 million this weekend

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: The Fast Saga/YouTube

Universal’s new “F9: The Fast Saga” not only lapped all other films in North American theaters this weekend, it pulverized them with an estimated take of $70 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Confirming the persistent appeal of fast cars and muscle-bound men, this ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise easily became the biggest money-maker since the Covid-19 pandemic began, even as one in five US theaters and most of those in Canada remain shuttered. Ticket sales overseas have passed $300 million.

Related: John Cena to star in Fast and Furious 9

The plot? Suffice it to say that Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena have to deal not only with exploding cars, plane crashes and private armies but also rocket cars, electromagnetic weapons and ominous satellites.

Coming in second — left far behind in the dust of “F9” — was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” at $6.2 million for the three-day weekend. The John Krasinski-directed horror film, starring his wife Emily Blunt, has shown staying power, however. Since its release five weeks ago it has taken in $136 million domestically and $112 million overseas.

In third place was “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” from Lionsgate, at $4.88 million. The action comedy has Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek reprising their roles from 2017’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Related: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard tops North American box office

In fourth, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony’s family-friendly “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” at $4.85 million. The mixed live-action/animation has James Corden voicing the title role, with live performances by Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo.

And again in fifth place was Disney’s family-friendly origin film “Cruella,” at $3.7 million. Emma Stone stars as the pooch-tormenting title villain.

So, how should Hollywood be feeling about its incipient recovery? “The industry is still settling” after its 15-month shutdown, David Gross, who runs movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. “The effects of the pandemic will take time to heal, (but) the new normal is coming.” 

Rounding out the top 10 were:

  • “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” ($2.9 million)
  • “In the Heights” ($2.2 million)
  • “Spirit Untamed” ($1 million)
  • “12 Mighty Orphans” ($592,000)
  • “Nobody” ($560,000)

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
F9 Fast and Furious
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
f9, f9 release date, f9 cast, f9 full movie download, f9 movie download, f9 trailer, f9 full movie download in english, f9: the first saga,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Danish Taimoor just got featured in Cristiano Ronaldo’s video
Danish Taimoor just got featured in Cristiano Ronaldo’s video
People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly
People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly
Kurulus: Osman's season two finale gets mixed reactions
Kurulus: Osman’s season two finale gets mixed reactions
Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal's acting skills
Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal’s acting skills
Feroze Khan’s selfie with aeronautical engineer selling juice melts hearts
Feroze Khan’s selfie with aeronautical engineer selling juice melts hearts
Nadia Jamil is 'officially cancer-free'
Nadia Jamil is ‘officially cancer-free’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.