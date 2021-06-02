Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor thanks Areeba Habib for ‘love across the border’

Areeba praised web series Broken But Beautiful 3 on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: imareebahabib/Instagram

India television producer Ekta Kapoor thanked Pakistan actor Areeba Habib for appreciating her project Broken But Beautiful 3.

Areeba shared a still of the show on Instagram and wrote that it is a must-watch as it is on another level.

Photo Courtesy: imareebahabib/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: imareebahabib/Instagram

The producer, who was tagged in the post, was delighted with the Jalan star’s words and thanked her while replying to it.

Aadaab, thank you for the love across the border,” she wrote.

Photo Courtesy: ektarkapoor/Instagram

Areeba then went on to say that it is a “brilliant show”.

Photo Courtesy: imareebahabib/Instagram

The show, which was released back in 2018, tells the story of a broken couple who are dealing with the loss of their significant other with whom they wanted to spend their entire life. The first season starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

The show released its season 3 recently starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Broken But Beautiful 3 deals with the topic of unrequited love. The web series showcases the ups and downs of the relationship between its leads Agastya and Rumi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Areeba Habib Ekta Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
areeba khan, ekta kapoor, pakistan, india, indian show, pakistan dramas, Broken But Beautifuul drama
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Mahira Khan regrets 'cheating' on her first love
Mahira Khan regrets ‘cheating’ on her first love
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' Pakistani agent
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent
Ayeza names the celebrity she can't wait to work with
Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.