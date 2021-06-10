Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Learn to keep your private life private: Ayeza Khan

Many believe she was hinting at Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir

Actor Ayeza Khan said that people should learn to keep their private life private so it doesn’t become a source of entertainment for others.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho posted this on her Twitter account.

Her tweets were met with positive responses by the users.

Many users believe that Ayeza’s tweet is an advice for Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir.

Recently, Hania was being trolled for her video with Aashir Wajahat and for her Instagram live,

Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video

Asim tweeted a GIF that Hania’s followers thought was targeting her. Shortly after, fans from both sides engaged in a war of tweets against one another. Hania’s fans criticised Asim for not speaking out against cyberbullying while Asim’s supporters said Hania didn’t come to the singer’s defence when he was trolled after their split.

Ayeza is one of the most followed Pakistan actor on Instagram with eight million followers.

In an interview with co-actor Ahsan Khan, she said that the her fan following increased by millions after getting married to Danish Taimoor.

