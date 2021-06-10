Learn to keep your private life private: Ayeza Khan

Actor Ayeza Khan said that people should learn to keep their private life private so it doesn’t become a source of entertainment for others.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho posted this on her Twitter account.

Learn to keep your private life private so that others won’t make your life as their Entertainment…#TuesdayFeeling — Ayeza Khan (@Ayezakhan_ak) June 8, 2021

Her tweets were met with positive responses by the users.

I second you ayeza. . There must be a clear cut difference between personal n professional life. . It really saves celebs n their families from trolling . . — Raniyah Ahmad✨💫🌟 (@AhmadRaniyah) June 8, 2021

It’s 💯% true or also reality — Nadeem Prince (@Nadeemp074) June 8, 2021

💯 right!! That’s why I love you a lot ❤️

You are a gem 💎❤️ — Zoha Khan 🇵🇸 (@ZohaKhan919) June 8, 2021

Many users believe that Ayeza’s tweet is an advice for Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir.

Good advice for HA — Naveed Ur Rehman (@NaveedU98650454) June 8, 2021

Silent mag for @realhaniahehe 😁 — فراز محمد (@FarazMuhammad10) June 9, 2021

Free advice to HA. I think. — Syed Saif (@syedsaif_) June 8, 2021

Recently, Hania was being trolled for her video with Aashir Wajahat and for her Instagram live,

Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video

Asim tweeted a GIF that Hania’s followers thought was targeting her. Shortly after, fans from both sides engaged in a war of tweets against one another. Hania’s fans criticised Asim for not speaking out against cyberbullying while Asim’s supporters said Hania didn’t come to the singer’s defence when he was trolled after their split.

Ayeza is one of the most followed Pakistan actor on Instagram with eight million followers.

In an interview with co-actor Ahsan Khan, she said that the her fan following increased by millions after getting married to Danish Taimoor.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.