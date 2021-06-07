Dilip Kumar on oxygen support after suffering breathing problems

Veteran actor is undergoing tests and is under observation
Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support after he suffered from breathing problems.
His Twitter account had earlier stated that he was admitted in a non-Covid hospital following a breathlessness episode.
Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021
The rumours of the Ganga Jamuna star placed on ventilator have been refuted on his social media account as well.
Update at 11:45am.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021
Dilip Saab is on oxygen support – not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab.
Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021
Saab is stable.
Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.
He is expected to be discharged in two to three days.
Celebrities the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and Ayushmann Khurrana have prayed for his well-being.
Dilip has a history when it comes to breathing problems. He underwent treatment for the illness back in 2016 at a Mumbai hospital.
