Monday, June 7, 2021
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Dilip Kumar on oxygen support after suffering breathing problems

Veteran actor is undergoing tests and is under observation

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: AFP

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support after he suffered from breathing problems.

His Twitter account had earlier stated that he was admitted in a non-Covid hospital following a breathlessness episode.

The rumours of the Ganga Jamuna star placed on ventilator have been refuted on his social media account as well.

He is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

Celebrities the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and Ayushmann Khurrana have prayed for his well-being.

Dilip has a history when it comes to breathing problems. He underwent treatment for the illness back in 2016 at a Mumbai hospital.

Dilip Kumar
 
