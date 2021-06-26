Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Entertainment

Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm

It stars Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir

Posted: Jun 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago

Photo: ZEE5/YouTube

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s cross border romance web series Dhoop ki Deewar premiered on Friday to widespread acclaim.

The plot of Dhoop ki Deewar revolves around two lovers (Sajal and Ahad) from Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the two states. They cross paths after losing their fathers in a war. Sajal plays Sara and Ahad Vishal.

Shortly after the premiere, viewers from both Pakistan and across the border lauded the first episode for giving every character equal screen time to shine. Samina Ahmad and Manzar Shehbai have received acclaim too.

The trailer for Dhoop ki Deewar was released on June 14 and received an overwhelming response. It is Sajal and Ahad’s first project together since their marriage.

ZEE5 has announced a weekly premiere of the series every Friday.

The final episodes of Dhoop ki Deewar will air on Independence Day weekend.

It has been written by Umera Ahmed, who said that the series was reviewed and approved by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The series will air on Pakistani channels once it has concluded internationally.

Ahad Raza Mir Dhoop Ki Deewar Sajal Ali
 
