HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Dhoop ki Deewar’s music video explores Indian-Pakistani love

Web show will stream from June 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: ZEE5Premium/Twitter

The official music video of the upcoming web show Dhoop Ki Deewar has been released.

The music video shows the two lovers from Pakistan and India thinking about each other. It also highlights the cultural backgrounds between the two countries.

The song, released on the show’s official YouTube channel, titled Judaaiyan Kyun has been sung by Bilal Saeed and Meher Tahir. The lyrics have been written by Bilal himself.

Ahad Raza Mir plays Vishal and Sajal Aly will portray Sara in the show. The series is the couple’s first project together since their wedding.

The show’s trailer opens with clashes along the Line of Control as well as the characters watching a Pakistan-India cricket match.

It is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan. Dhoop Ki Deewar will be available for streaming from June 25.

Dhoop Ki Deewar
 
