Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to spread love across borders

Online streaming portal ZEE5 released the poster of the upcoming Pakistani cross-border serial Dhoop Ki Deewar.

The plot revolves around two lovebirds from Pakistan and India in a relationship during a standoff between the nuclear-powered countries.

Kya kismat mein likha hai ek dusre ka saath ya laqeer karegi inke future ka faisla? (Will fate will bring them together or their future will be decided by the border?) , the caption read.

The show features Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly in leading roles.

The web series is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan. It will be available for streaming from June 25.

