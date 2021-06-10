Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to spread love across borders

It stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: ZEE5Premium/Twitter

Online streaming portal ZEE5 released the poster of the upcoming Pakistani cross-border serial Dhoop Ki Deewar.

The plot revolves around two lovebirds from Pakistan and India in a relationship during a standoff between the nuclear-powered countries.

Kya kismat mein likha hai ek dusre ka saath ya laqeer karegi inke future ka faisla? (Will fate will bring them together or their future will be decided by the border?) , the caption read.

The show features Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly in leading roles.

The web series is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan. It will be available for streaming from June 25.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dhoop Ki Deewar India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dhoop Ki Deewar show, ZEE5 Dhoop Ki Deewar, Dhoop Ki Deewar actors, India, Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Asim Azhar's subtle retort after Hania Aamir's 'bitter ex' tweet
Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
Exclusive video: Jia Ali on meeting husband Imran Idrees
Exclusive video: Jia Ali on meeting husband Imran Idrees
Ghana Ali hits back at troll body shaming her husband
Ghana Ali hits back at troll body shaming her husband
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.