Danish Taimoor just got featured in Cristiano Ronaldo’s video

Danish Taimoor just saw his name in Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s video thanking his followers and he couldn’t be happier.

“I have been his biggest fan since day one,” the actor said, sharing the video. “This morning I was on Instagram and saw his [Ronaldo’s] post on him hitting 300 million followers.”

Ronaldo has become the first person to rack up 300 million followers. He posted a short video showing a round-up of his personal and professional life which featured comments from his fans as well, including Danish. He said when Ronaldo retires, most of the memorable moments in football will be associated with the Portuguese star.

“I saw my name in there and was shocked,” Danish said. “It really is an honour and something I will never forget.” The actor called it the best day of his life.

Ronaldo’s video has been viewed over 19 million times.

“What an amazing number!” the footballer said. “Thank you for your support.”

American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson comes second on the list with 248 million followers. Singer Ariana Grande and reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner claim the third and fourth spots with a following of 246 and 243 million, respectively.

