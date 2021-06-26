Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Danish Taimoor just got featured in Cristiano Ronaldo’s video

Ronaldo is celebrating 300m followers on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Danish Taimoor just saw his name in Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s video thanking his followers and he couldn’t be happier.

“I have been his biggest fan since day one,” the actor said, sharing the video. “This morning I was on Instagram and saw his [Ronaldo’s] post on him hitting 300 million followers.”

Ronaldo has become the first person to rack up 300 million followers. He posted a short video showing a round-up of his personal and professional life which featured comments from his fans as well, including Danish. He said when Ronaldo retires, most of the memorable moments in football will be associated with the Portuguese star.

“I saw my name in there and was shocked,” Danish said. “It really is an honour and something I will never forget.” The actor called it the best day of his life.

Ronaldo’s video has been viewed over 19 million times.

“What an amazing number!” the footballer said. “Thank you for your support.”

American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson comes second on the list with 248 million followers. Singer Ariana Grande and reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner claim the third and fourth spots with a following of 246 and 243 million, respectively. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cristiano Ronaldo Danish Taimoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo wife, cristiano ronaldo net worth, cristiano ronaldo age, cristiano ronaldo country
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal's acting skills
Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal’s acting skills
Feroze Khan’s selfie with aeronautical engineer selling juice melts hearts
Feroze Khan’s selfie with aeronautical engineer selling juice melts hearts
Kurulus: Osman's season two finale gets mixed reactions
Kurulus: Osman’s season two finale gets mixed reactions
Nadia Jamil is 'officially cancer-free'
Nadia Jamil is ‘officially cancer-free’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.