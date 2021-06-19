Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges

Two Indian actors, who have worked in Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, have been arrested on theft charges, India Today reported.

Mosina Mukhtar and Surabhi Surendra were out of work due to the coronavirus lockdown. They moved into the Royal Palm building in Mumbai as paying guests in May. The unit belonged to their friend.

During their stay, Mosina and Surabhi stole INR328,000 from another paying guest’s locker, and fled.

They confessed to their crime when police showed them the CCTV footage. The police have recovered INR50,000 of the stolen amount.

Mosina and Surabhi have appeared in several web series as well.

