Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital

Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalized in Mumbai. According to reports, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was brought in with a patch in his lungs.

Shah’s family, including his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, and his children are by his side. The actor has been in hospital for two days and is responding well to treatment, his manager said.

Rumours surfaced on social media about his deteriorating health. This time, however, news of his severe health condition was confirmed.

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most notable contributors to Indian cinema. His work in films such as Nishant, Mandi and Mirch Masala have not only been appreciated by local audiences but have also been praised internationally. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award by the Government of India in 2003.