Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam ties the knot

Celebrities congratulate the couple

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Yami Gautam

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday, Bollywood Hungama has reported.

“Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,” Yami wrote, sharing a photo from the event.

The actor chose a traditional red saree with heavy gold jewellery and Aditya wore an off-white sherwani.

Shortly after, Yami’s post was streamed with congratulatory messages and prayers from celebrities and fans alike. Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aryan wished the couple luck.

“As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek your blessings and good wishes,” Yami said.

Yami started out in Bollywood with Vicky Donor (2012). She is known for playing the lead and supporting roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil and Ginny Weds Sunny and Sanam Re.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood wedding Yami Gautam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Ayeza names the celebrity she can't wait to work with
Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with
Mahira Khan regrets 'cheating' on her first love
Mahira Khan regrets ‘cheating’ on her first love
Hania Aamir called out for ‘indecent’ video
Hania Aamir called out for ‘indecent’ video
Ekta Kapoor thanks Areeba Habib for 'love across the border'
Ekta Kapoor thanks Areeba Habib for ‘love across the border’
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Minal and Ahsan 'rock and roll' at Karachi racetrack
Minal and Ahsan ‘rock and roll’ at Karachi racetrack
Nida Yasir suggests 'watermelon diet' for losing weight
Nida Yasir suggests ‘watermelon diet’ for losing weight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.