Bollywood actor Yami Gautam ties the knot

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday, Bollywood Hungama has reported.

“Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,” Yami wrote, sharing a photo from the event.

The actor chose a traditional red saree with heavy gold jewellery and Aditya wore an off-white sherwani.

Shortly after, Yami’s post was streamed with congratulatory messages and prayers from celebrities and fans alike. Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aryan wished the couple luck.

“As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek your blessings and good wishes,” Yami said.

Yami started out in Bollywood with Vicky Donor (2012). She is known for playing the lead and supporting roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil and Ginny Weds Sunny and Sanam Re.

