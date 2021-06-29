Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Bilal Maqsood honours Vital Signs with a mashup

Shares how Strings met Junaid Jamshed, Rohail Hyatt

Posted: Jun 29, 2021
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo courtesy: EMI Records

Bilal Maqsood, member of the former pop band Strings, treated followers to a mashup in tribute to Rohail Hyatt and the late Junaid Jamshed’s Vital Signs.

“I remember Junaid [Jamshed] and Rohail [Hyatt] popped in while we were recording our first album at the EMI studios in Karachi,” he said. “We were completely starstruck and couldn’t say much to them, but I remember Junaid praising our song Jab Se Tum Ko Mene Dekha Hai, which he had heard on TV.”

That was the first time when Strings met Vital Signs, Bilal added.

The followers praised the rendition, saying it brought back nostalgia. They wondered how compositions would turn out if both Strings and Vital Signs were still together, collaborating on projects.

Rohail is one of the founding members of Vital Signs, which featured Junaid as the vocalist. It was one of the most successful bands in Pakistan.  Bilal, on the other hand, founded Strings with Faisal Kapadia in 1988.

After 33 years in March 2021, Strings split. It was first disbanded in 1992 but Bilal and Faisal revived it in 2000.

