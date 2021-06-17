Barkha Dutt can’t stop gushing over Pakistani dramas

Indian journalist Barkha Dutt has shared her childhood memories associated with Pakistani drama serials Dhoop Kinare and Tanhaiyaan.

“I would watch Dhoop Kinare before every school exam,” Barkha tweeted with a photo of Marina Khan and Shehnaz Sheikh. “[I] crushed on Mr Ahmer before Wuthering Heights made the Heathcliff sort trendy and hoped someone would sing me Faiz [Ahmad Faiz] someday.”

Gosh . Dhoop kinare and tanhaiyaan. I would watch DK before every school exam, crushed on Dr Ahmer before wuthering heights made the Heathcliffe sort trendy and hoped someone would sing me faiz some day. Are we that old ? https://t.co/pA0uqSmh1f — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 15, 2021

Dhoop Kinare aired on PTV in 1987. It starred Marina Khan, Badar Khalil, Rahat Kazmi, and Qazi Wajid. It was written by the late dramatist Haseena Moin and is now considered a classic.

“Are we that old?” Barkha remarked.

Tanhaaiyan, on the other hand, came out a year before Dhoop Kinare and featured the same cast, except a few. Shehnaz Sheikh played a key role as well.

A sequel Tanhaiyaan Naye Silsilay was released in 2012 after 27 years.

Both dramas were highly popular across the border.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

