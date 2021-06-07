Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Banter between Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan wins Instagram

Mahira was comparing Sajal's look with that of Saboor

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: sajalaly/Instagram

Actor Sajal Aly said that her sister Saboor would be happy to hear Mahira Khan’s comments on how the two siblings resemble one another.

The three actors engaged in a humorous banter when Sajal posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a verse of a song.

 “Ajeeb daastan hay yeh,” Sajal wrote in the caption.

The Humsafar star commented that Nadaaniyan star highly resembled her sister, before the adding that she looks pretty.

Photo Courtesy: sajalaly/Twitter
Photo Courtesy: sajalaly/Twitter

Sajal replied, “Saboor yeh sun kar behad khush hogi,” (Saboor would be very happy to her this).

Saboor joined the conversation by saying how beautiful her sister appeared in her photo.

Mira Sethi was on the same page as Mahira as she also agreed that the two sisters were looked-alike as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan Saboor Aly Sajal Aly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly, sajal saboor mother, sajal saboor instagram, sajal saboor picture, sajal and saboor age, sajal and saboor ali pics,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Ayeza names the celebrity she can't wait to work with
Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with
Ekta Kapoor thanks Areeba Habib for 'love across the border'
Ekta Kapoor thanks Areeba Habib for ‘love across the border’
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Mathira doesn’t agree with Malala’s views on marriage
Mathira doesn’t agree with Malala’s views on marriage
Minal and Ahsan 'rock and roll' at Karachi racetrack
Minal and Ahsan ‘rock and roll’ at Karachi racetrack
Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf mark first anniversary with unseen video
Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf mark first anniversary with unseen video
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
Asim Azhar's subtle retort after Hania Aamir's 'bitter ex' tweet
Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.