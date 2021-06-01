Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with

Actor Ayeza Khan has picked veteran star Marina Khan as the celebrity she cannot wait to work with.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a still of Marina’s character Sania from Tanhaiyaan and wrote that she can’t wait to work with her.

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Ayeza further said that the veteran actor Humayun Saeed is irreplaceable in the entertainment industry.

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

The 30-year-old posted an image of Fahad Mustafa and Aamina Sheikh together from the drama Main Abdul Qadir Hoon. Ayeza said that she has learnt a lot from the two.

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

The actor added that Preeto by singer Abrarul Haq was her favourite song. She even complimented Sunita Marshall’s look in the music video.

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Ayeza has starred in several hit projects such as Pyarey Afzal, Mehar Posh and Chupke Chupke.

She won the Best TV Actress awards for her performances in Pyarey Afzal and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

