Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with

Says Humayun Saeed is irreplaceable
Actor Ayeza Khan has picked veteran star Marina Khan as the celebrity she cannot wait to work with.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a still of Marina’s character Sania from Tanhaiyaan and wrote that she can’t wait to work with her.
Ayeza further said that the veteran actor Humayun Saeed is irreplaceable in the entertainment industry.
The 30-year-old posted an image of Fahad Mustafa and Aamina Sheikh together from the drama Main Abdul Qadir Hoon. Ayeza said that she has learnt a lot from the two.
The actor added that Preeto by singer Abrarul Haq was her favourite song. She even complimented Sunita Marshall’s look in the music video.
Ayeza has starred in several hit projects such as Pyarey Afzal, Mehar Posh and Chupke Chupke.
She won the Best TV Actress awards for her performances in Pyarey Afzal and Meray Paas Tum Ho.