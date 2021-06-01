Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Entertainment

Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with

Says Humayun Saeed is irreplaceable

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Actor Ayeza Khan has picked veteran star Marina Khan as the celebrity she cannot wait to work with.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a still of Marina’s character Sania from Tanhaiyaan and wrote that she can’t wait to work with her.

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Ayeza further said that the veteran actor Humayun Saeed is irreplaceable in the entertainment industry.

Ayeza names celebrity who she can’t wait to work with
Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

The 30-year-old posted an image of Fahad Mustafa and Aamina Sheikh together from the drama Main Abdul Qadir Hoon. Ayeza said that she has learnt a lot from the two.

Ayeza names celebrity who she can’t wait to work with
Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Related: Ayeza Khan reveals her secret to success

The actor added that Preeto by singer Abrarul Haq was her favourite song. She even complimented Sunita Marshall’s look in the music video.

Ayeza names celebrity who she can’t wait to work with
Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Ayeza has starred in several hit projects such as Pyarey Afzal, Mehar Posh and Chupke Chupke.

She won the Best TV Actress awards for her performances in Pyarey Afzal and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Ayeza Khan
 
