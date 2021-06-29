Atif Aslam releases new song ‘Dil Jalaney Ki Baat’

It is a cover of Noor Jehan's 'Ahiyane Ki Baat'

Singer Atif Aslam released a cover version of former singer Noor Jehan’s song Ashiyane Ki Baat on YouTube.

His rendition titled Dil Jalane Ki Baat was uploaded on Sufiscore’s channel.

Directed by David Zennie, the video has been shot in black and white. The melody has been composed by Saad Sultan.

The four-minute and 44-second music video is close to crossing two million views on the video streaming website.

Ashiyane Ki Baat was originally written by Jawed Qureshi. It was the composed by Tassadduq Shad.

