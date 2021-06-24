Atif Aslam has a new music video coming up soon

The teaser of Atif Aslam’s new music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat is doing the rounds on social media.

The short black-and-white clip was posted on Instagram. The full music video is expected to be released on YouTube in a few days.

It is directed by David Zennie, who has previously worked with singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Imran Khan. The teaser has had 686,202 views so far.

There is a woman in the video as well. It remains to be seen who she is.

There are speculations of actor Sajal Aly appearing in the music video of his upcoming song Rafta Rafta.

Actors Syra Yousuf and Mansha Pasha featured in the music video of Atif’s song Raat. It received positive reviews.

