Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam has a new music video coming up soon

It is directed by David Zennie

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: atifaslam/Instagram

The teaser of Atif Aslam’s new music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat is doing the rounds on social media.

The short black-and-white clip was posted on Instagram. The full music video is expected to be released on YouTube in a few days.

It is directed by David Zennie, who has previously worked with singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Imran Khan. The teaser has had 686,202 views so far.

There is a woman in the video as well. It remains to be seen who she is.

There are speculations of actor Sajal Aly appearing in the music video of his upcoming song Rafta Rafta

Actors Syra Yousuf and Mansha Pasha featured in the music video of Atif’s song Raat. It received positive reviews.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Aslam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Atif aslam new song, new song atif aslam , atif aslam dil jalane Song, atif aslam new song dil jalane ki baat
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Marriage isn't the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Marriage isn’t the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor's complaint
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor’s complaint
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Barkha Dutt can’t stop gushing over Pakistani dramas
Barkha Dutt can’t stop gushing over Pakistani dramas
Javeria Saud's daughter gets creative with emerald hair
Javeria Saud’s daughter gets creative with emerald hair
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Famous Gujranwala YouTuber arrested for harassing women
Famous Gujranwala YouTuber arrested for harassing women
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.