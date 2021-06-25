AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan talks unemployment, ‘masaaledaar’ movies

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, famously known as King Khan, has topped Twitter after having a brief Q&A session with followers.

“It’s the best 30 years of my life and still counting,” Shah Rukh responded to a question about what is the best part about being in films for three decades.

It’s the best 30 years of my life and still counting https://t.co/iEzO042cs9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

The actor surprised his fans by announcing the AskSRK session at 11pm.

“This could be the earliest #AskSrk session I am doing,” he said. “If like me you are all awake, let’s have a 15-minute conversation.”

This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early let’s have a 15 minutes conversation. Love srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

The session went on, however, for nearly 30 minutes until Shah Rukh signed out at 11:33pm.

Following the announcement, the superstar’s timeline was streamed with questions and best wishes. Here’s our breakdown of the complete AskSRK session with most interesting, amusing, and thoughtful questions from his fans.

A follower was concerned if Shah Rukh was just as “unemployed” as he was. But SRK’s answer left people wondering if he left it incomplete on purpose.

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

For those looking for book recommendations, here is SRK’s top pick.

Restart Harry Potter series https://t.co/ZEEpvbjZol — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

He promised some “masalay dar” films under his Red Chillies Entertainment.

Some very masaaledaar movies… https://t.co/l2w0vO2exn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

No announcements. SRK will “enter hearts” with his films.

Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon https://t.co/hrbYBhnRSF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

He opened up on the truth he has learnt in his 30 years in Bollywood.

Not inspiring but the truth….everybody who doesn’t do the work you are best at, knows how to do it better!!! https://t.co/YJdivWqprS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

What’s SRK’s inspiration?

Just go out there and work harder everyday. Work is the inspiration https://t.co/k543HtChj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who joined the session and wished him luck.

“As always, sorry for all not getting replies,” he said, adding, “but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon.”

Now need to get back to the rains….love you all and thanks for all the wishes and #AskSrk . As always sorry for all not getting replies….but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

