Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan talks unemployment, ‘masaaledaar’ movies

His fans are celebrating his 30 years in Bollywood

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Mensxp

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, famously known as King Khan, has topped Twitter after having a brief Q&A session with followers.

“It’s the best 30 years of my life and still counting,” Shah Rukh responded to a question about what is the best part about being in films for three decades.

The actor surprised his fans by announcing the AskSRK session at 11pm.

“This could be the earliest #AskSrk session I am doing,” he said. “If like me you are all awake, let’s have a 15-minute conversation.”

The session went on, however, for nearly 30 minutes until Shah Rukh signed out at 11:33pm.

Following the announcement, the superstar’s timeline was streamed with questions and best wishes. Here’s our breakdown of the complete AskSRK session with most interesting, amusing, and thoughtful questions from his fans.

A follower was concerned if Shah Rukh was just as “unemployed” as he was. But SRK’s answer left people wondering if he left it incomplete on purpose.

For those looking for book recommendations, here is SRK’s top pick.

He promised some “masalay dar” films under his Red Chillies Entertainment.

No announcements. SRK will “enter hearts” with his films.

He opened up on the truth he has learnt in his 30 years in Bollywood.

What’s SRK’s inspiration?

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who joined the session and wished him luck.

“As always, sorry for all not getting replies,” he said, adding, “but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan new movies, Shah Rukh Khan daughter, Shah rukh khan movies
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Hira Mani's husband is enjoyable like a watermelon
Hira Mani’s husband is enjoyable like a watermelon
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali sing Allama Iqbal's Dua
Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali sing Allama Iqbal’s Dua
Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal's acting skills
Johnny Lever is all praise for Simi Raheal’s acting skills
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Nadia Jamil is 'officially cancer-free'
Nadia Jamil is ‘officially cancer-free’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.