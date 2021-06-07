Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet

Actor Hania Aamir’s tweet about an “ex with no dignity” has created a rumpus on social media and triggered a response from singer Asim Azhar’s fans.

On Saturday, Asim shared a GIF: Bal bal bach gaya (Had a narrow escape) with “Alhamdulillah” as the caption.

It was the timing of his tweet that prompted hundreds of comments from both Asim’s fans and Hania’s supporters.

Hania has since Friday been facing hateful comments for a video that shows her with filmmaker Wajahat Rauf’s son. Many people are accusing her of exhibiting “vulgarity and indecency” for attention. In the video, she is lying with Aashir Wajahat, singing along to Hasan Raheem’s Aarzu. Aashir’s younger brother is in the video too and the actor is being addressed as “Hania baji” by Aashir towards the end.

“You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity” Hania tweeted a day after Asim’s post.

You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity. — Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) June 6, 2021

Shortly after, people started commenting that Hania just “accepted” that Asim is her former boyfriend, because she had called him a “good friend” of hers in an interview in 2020, following which the two were never spotted together hanging out or sharing intimate posts. Asim was, however, trolled and bullied for being “friendzoned” by Hania, an experience he has recalled in his latest tweet.

“Where were all these people and their supporters for one and a half years when everything was directed towards me?” he said. “Some people were pinning comments against me under their posts, writing indirect captions, talking about me in live sessions and even friendzoning me.” He used a laughing emoji here, and might have been taking a jibe at Hania’s friendship remarks that led to their alleged split.

“One post hurt everyone’s sentiments now?” Asim said, alluding to his GIF.

Another reason Hania has topped Twitter trends is a clip taken from her Instagram live video. She is reading out comments and responding to them affectionately when a follower, who has apparently been let in, suddenly shocks Hania. It turns out that he is engaged in an inappropriate act with her photo. But because the video was circulating on Twitter in different versions (one with Hania only and the other showing both her and the obscene act), it wasn’t clear if it was real.

Some people were even requesting others not to share it, claiming that it was fake. But Hania’s note posted on Sunday proved that it had indeed happened, as she described the humiliating instance quite exactly in it. “Just another day surviving in a misogynist world,” Hania wrote, sharing a video showing her sitting on her bed looking dejected and wiping her tears.

Hania has highlighted the untoward incident in many of her posts now and lamented that it was made viral.

Show some responsibility. Bullies and misogynists are not welcome. pic.twitter.com/S7NjX0kYBR — Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) June 6, 2021

The actor has received immense support from celebrities, including from Dananeer Mobeen, many influencers.

A number of Hania’s followers and have come forward, urging Asim to condemn the incident, saying that it is everyone’s moral responsibility to call harassment out. Hania too has asked men not to “grab their popcorns just yet” and call out “disgusting” men who think they can get away with such acts.

On the other side, Asim’s fans are accusing Hania of being insensitive to him by encouraging trolls and throwing shade at him while he was being bullied online.

Asim has, however, condemned how things have taken an ugly turn and hopes people will learn from this entire episode.

