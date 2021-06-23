Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Anurag Kashyap to cast Kriti Sanon in Kill Bill remake

Kriti to play her first action role

Posted: Jun 23, 2021
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Kriti Sanon could be cast in the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 action hit Kill Bill, according to industry reports.

The film originally starred Uma Thurman and was a huge hit in the box office.

The news was out a few years ago that actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has the rights to remake the Hollywood film.

According to Pinkvilla, “Nikhil has been working closely on the script of a Kill Bill adaptation with Anurag Kashyap all through lockdown. The duo is calling it a homage to the original film and have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the Quentin Tarantino directorial. Anurag and Nikhil have now taken a step ahead to move on to the casting front and initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the lead.”

RELATED STORIES

