Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship

Actor Anoushey Ashraf has some advice for you if you’re stuck in a toxic relationship and moving on seems difficult.

“How to break a toxic engagement?” a follower asked Anoushey in a Q&A session on Instagram. “I’m really attached to the guy.”

Photo: Instagram/Anoushey Ashraf

“Always take space from a situation if it’s draining you,” Anoushey said. “If this is toxic, take some time off (seriously) and reconsider three months after.”

The actor advised her follower to seek therapy to have a better understanding of the situation. She added that if toxicity already exists, it will get worse. She suggested couples therapy as the “last resort”.

“If he’s ready to work on it as much as you, start from a neutral ground.”

Anoushey had another question about whether a man who has been found to be engaged will make a loyal husband.

“Don’t know about him but why exactly do you want to stay with such a man?” Anoushey wondered.

