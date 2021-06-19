Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Zafar releases unplugged version of Pehli Si Muhabbat

Single is the soundtrack of drama by the same name

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: ali_zafar/Instagram

Singer Ali Zafar released the unplugged version of his song Pehli Si Mubabbat on his YouTube channel.

The song is the soundtrack of a drama by the same name.

The video has120,410 views in 18 hours since its release.

The serial is being televised on ARY Digital. The central characters are portrayed by Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Shabbir Jan, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin and Nausheen Shah.

It is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Anjum Shehzad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ali zafar new song, ali zafar unplugged, ali zafar twitter, ali zafar pehli si muhabbat, pehli si muhabbat song, ali zafar pehli si muhabbat song, ali zafar new song, ali zafar songs, ali zafar brother,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the 'rudest' actor
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the ‘rudest’ actor
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Marriage isn't the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Marriage isn’t the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor's complaint
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor’s complaint
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
Feroze Khan, Dua Lipa are ‘proud’ of Riz Ahmed
Feroze Khan, Dua Lipa are ‘proud’ of Riz Ahmed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.