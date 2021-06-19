Ali Zafar releases unplugged version of Pehli Si Muhabbat

Single is the soundtrack of drama by the same name

Singer Ali Zafar released the unplugged version of his song Pehli Si Mubabbat on his YouTube channel.

The song is the soundtrack of a drama by the same name.

The video has120,410 views in 18 hours since its release.

The serial is being televised on ARY Digital. The central characters are portrayed by Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Shabbir Jan, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin and Nausheen Shah.

It is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Anjum Shehzad.

