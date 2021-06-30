Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after ‘indecent message’ post

Actors are not for sale, he says

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Adnan Siddiqui has reminded people that acting requires hard work as any other profession and that performers deserve the same amount of respect.

“For those who think otherwise,” said the actor, adding, “let me put the record straight. Actors are not for sale.”

He said this in response to actor Mariyam Nafees’ post that showed indecent messages she had received from a follower. She wondered what makes people think that performers are easily “sold”. 

“The point of putting this up is because I truly want to put a stop to this,” she said, sharing a screenshot with the follower’s profile. “We come from educated backgrounds to make a name for ourselves.”

Adnan tagged Mariyam in his tweet, saying actors work hard and honestly. “No one’s allowed to disrespect us.”

Mariyam expressed her gratitude to Adnan for speaking up in solidarity with her. 

Many celebrities, who receive hateful messages, have started uploading screenshots on Instagram Stories and even Feed. Anoushey Ashraf named and shamed a troll earlier this month who sent her indecent messages.  

Adnan Siddiqui mariyam nafees
 
RELATED STORIES

