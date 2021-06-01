Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Mangoes have a special place in my heart: Adnan Siddiqui

Actor recalls memories associated with the fruit

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: adnansid1/Instagram

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui has termed mangoes the ‘undisputed emperor of fruits’ in his Instagram video.

Adnan, sharing a clip of himself eating the fruit on social media, wrote that he always looks forward to the mango season.

“As a kid, I looked forward to summers despite the punishing heat and lethargy the weather is notorious for,” the Mere Paas Tum Ho stated. “Minor inconveniences as this was also the season of the best creation by Nature: mango—undisputed emperor of fruits.

“Not just because of its divine taste, mangoes and summers hold a special place in my heart as both always remind me of my Abba…May Allah grant him a higher place in Jannah. Ameen.”

The star recalled memories of his father bringing cartons for the family to eat. “Abba used to bring payti or carton of mangoes and that was one day, none of us threw any tantrum at the dinner table because we knew a sweet bounty awaited us at the end of the meal. Right after finishing our food, we would hover around Abba, waiting for him to open the treasure chest.

“He would then gather all eight of us around him like mother hen, a huge bucket brimming with mangoes in the centre. We would sit on the floor— a ritual reserved only for mangoes. Abba always believed that the fruit needs to be accorded due respect by cooling them in buckets filled with water and to be eaten, sitting cross-legged on the cold floor,” he added.

The actor said the family members knew they were in for a treat when his father would start handing the fruit to the family members after cutting it.

“One bite into the succulent, juicy, ripe mango and all the wait seemed worth it. We got up only after finishing the entire bucket. No one cared about sugar, calories, gaining weight. It was only about savouring the simple pleasures of eating mangoes. “Such were those carefree days.”

Mangoes are one of the most popular fruits in Pakistan with different varieties such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, Langra and Anwar Ratol. Pakistani mangoes are also famous across the world and are exported to several countries like the United States and England.

